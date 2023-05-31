‘EMBRACE’ is all about post-Cana love, marriage

By Dc. Tom Cuskey, editor

Chris and Linda Padgett are no strangers to love or marriage. As their website says, “after over 30 years and 9 kids of happily ever after, we’ve learned a thing or two.” It’s that knowledge and a lot of talent and experience as Catholic program presenters that led them to develop “Embrace.”

The program is based on the “practical wisdom” the Church inspires married couples with. The Padgetts bring their own brand of wisdom and humor. Sponsoring agencies and parishes typically add dinner and a comfortable setting for attendees to enjoy according to Kristin Dievendorf, program coordinator in the diocesan Family and Respect Life office.

“It’s an opportunity for them (couples) to set time apart, to delve into their marriage and into their marriage values more deeply, why they love each other, why they continue to work towards and strive to serve one another. And it’s really about embracing life together as a couple.”

She adds that the Padgetts “do a wonderful job of engaging the crowd,” with humor, laughter, personal experience and faith-driven wisdom. Attendees discover that right off the bat.

“How many of you had a fight on the way here? Just raise your hand,” Chris asks amid the applause of the introduction. And as more than a few laughing couples raise their hands, he adds “Good. You’re in the right place!”

A little opening chat is followed by moments of prayer and an important question.

“What kind of miracle do you guys want God to do? And I think that it’s really important that you have a sense of specificity that this is what I want,” Chris prays. “Maybe it’s just a deeper desire to fellowship and talk with one another, or a deeper connection point with common interests or maybe even a deeper faith life together.”

The true theme of the evening is simple, as he shares that “what I want you to say is ‘Lord I give you permission to change my life tonight.’”

The Family/Respect Life office has a wide variety of programs and services designed to support and assist people facing challenges that arise out of circumstances and life events. You can visit them at syracusediocese.org/offices/familyrespect-life/.

To learn more about Chris and Linda Padgett visit chrisandlindapadgett.com.