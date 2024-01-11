Endicott parish mission focuses on ‘The Cyrenian Way’

By Dc. Gary DiLallo

Contributing Writer

Father Jason Hage, director of the Office of Vocations for the Diocese of Syracuse, will be conducting a parish mission at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main St. in Endicott.

Fr. Hage is the author of the book “The Cyrenian Way” and will speak on spiritual poverty and the art of accompaniment to the Cross.

A parish mission is a special time for the parish community to gather and to gain further insight into a faith-filled life. It is a time for grace and renewal of the parish through services and talks filled with meaningful stories and examples.

Father Hage promises that “God is doing great work in all of us,” adding that we should “never underestimate what God wants to do right here in our midst … in our local church.”

Fr. Hage has brought “The Cyrenian Way” to the forefront in our diocese. It heralds an exciting movement of prayer and spiritual poverty to deepen one’s faith through a response to the Cross, like St. Simon of Cyrene, which fosters acknowledgment of our own spiritual poverty.

According to Deacon Paul Heiland, “Fr. Hage is very inviting in his presentations and easy to listen to.” He said he bought Fr. Hage’s book at the 2023 IGNITE Catholic Men’s Conference and recently read it; there also is an interview with Father about the book available on YouTube (tinyurl.com/cyrenianwayinterview).

“I have not heard him lead a mission on this subject, so this will be a first for me,” Heiland added, “but in a conversation with Fr Hage planning for this mission, I am convinced it will be a holy time for all who attend.”

Deacon Paul said he is “looking forward to seeing the fruits of Fr. Hage’s visit and to witness how this movement can be integrated into the lives of our congregation to deepen their faith in a transformative way, especially with Lent just around the corner.”

Jeremy Bobak will lead the mission’s worship music. All are invited to attend.