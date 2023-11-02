Endicott pastor honored for excellence by seminary alma mater

Father Richard P. Prior was recently awarded the Robert F. Leavitt Award for Leadership in Pastoral Excellence by his alma mater, St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore, Md.

Fr. Prior received the award at St. Mary’s annual Alumni Day celebration from Fr. Phillip J. Brown, P.S.S., President Rector, on Oct. 19, 2023 (above photo).

Fr. Prior currently serves as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott and Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal. Previously he was the Pastor of Sacred Heart in Cicero from 2015 to 2022 and Holy Family Parish in Syracuse from 2003 to 2015.

Fr. Prior graduated from St. Mary’s and was ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in June 2001. He served as a parochial vicar for his first two years of ordained service.

The Leavitt Award is named for the former President Rector of St. Mary’s from 1980 to 2007. Fr. Brown noted that the special award was established in honor of Fr. Leavitt’s outstanding leadership, particularly in pastoral leadership and excellence. The programs established under Fr. Leavitt’s longtime leadership are a true hallmark of St. Mary’s Seminary & University. Fr. Prior is the sixth recipient of this special honor and Fr. Leavitt was in attendance to congratulate his former student.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia remarked, “I am most grateful for the generous ministry that Rev. Richard Prior has provided the people of God in his role as pastor in the Diocese of Syracuse. He is a gifted shepherd with a heart for sharing the Good News.”

“I was very humbled, certainly surprised for the recognition,” Fr. Prior shared with The Catholic Sun about receiving the award. “I am very grateful to St. Mary’s.” Reflecting on his own vocation, Fr. Prior shared that any young man considering a priestly vocation is opening a door to a rewarding life. “If God calls one to this vocation, I believe there is an opportunity for great joy. There is always sacrifice and work but in the vocation to the priesthood I have been incredibly blessed.” He added that the communities he has served have challenged him to grow in faith. “It’s been a journey of more joy than I can possibly imagine.”

In accepting the honor Fr. Prior remarked on the three most important things he learned while at St. Mary’s: Learning never ends; one should deepen their relationship with Christ through the Mass and Eucharistic adoration; and we must learn to embrace the brokenness we experience in human formation as St. Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 1:27.