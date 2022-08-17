Historic Old St. John’s Church hosts free concert series

Historic Old St. John’s Church in downtown Utica will offer two free concerts to the public on two Sunday afternoons in August and September. Each concert will be around one hour long.

The first will take place on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m., featuring the Ida Tili-Trebicka Trio. On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Theresa Chen Jazz Trio will perform, also at 3 p.m.

These concerts feature artists of the highest quality. The classical trio led by Ida Trebicka will feature Janet Brown, soprano, and William Knuth, violin. Their program will include works by Alexandre Tansman, Grazyna Bazewicz, Edward Elgar and more. Brown and Trebicka will also premiere new songs by Syracuse University composer Natalie Draper. This will be the first program to feature the church’s new piano.

The Jazz trio led by Syracuse-based jazz pianist Theresa Chen will include Brian Miller, bass, and Grady Collingbourne, drums. Chen will offer a diverse program from jazz classics, original works and other new works. We are excited to provide a jazz program in addition to our typical classical offerings. Experiencing jazz in such a historic venue like St. John’s promises to be a unique experience for attendees.

St. John’s has a long history of offering the highest-caliber music, but since the conclusion of the Utica Monday Night Series there have been limited opportunities for the public to come and hear beautiful music outside of church services. In addition to the wonderful free music, the church sanctuary is filled with beautiful art and is air conditioned.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

Historic Old St. John’s Church is located at 240 Bleecker St. in Utica (13501).