Immaculate Conception School fourth graders reenact Passion of Christ

Fayetteville — The Immaculate Conception School fourth grade class of Janet Kirkgasser reenacted the Passion of Christ at IC Church in front of the school community and their parents. This primarily covers the final hours of Jesus’ life: the Last Supper with his disciples, the agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, the betrayal by Judas, the grieving of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It ended with a brief depiction of Jesus’ resurrection. The fourth graders also sang “Were You There?” at the end of the play. (Photos courtesy Caroline A. Calimlim)