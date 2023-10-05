In support of Deacon Tom Harley

Benefit is fun for a good cause

By Dc. Gary DiLallo

Contributing Writer

Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott is planning a benefit for Deacon Tom Harley, who was diagnosed with a serious illness and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go for his medical expenses, which were incurred when four teams of doctors performed 18 hours of surgery to remove a cancerous oral tumor, one described by the chief surgeon as the largest he had ever seen.

Additionally, bone had to be taken from his leg to replace his removed jawbone. He has been unable to eat and he is undergoing radiation treatments and is focused on healing. Extensive dental work will later be needed. Financial assistance is needed to overcome mounting medical and dental costs not covered by insurance.

Deacon Tom has served the Southern Tier for 30 years, most recently at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Former pastor Father Ed Zandy said, “He’s done so much for us; now it’s our chance to do something for him.”

The benefit event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Our Lady of Good Counsel gym, 701 West Main St., Endicott. It features a spaghetti dinner, live entertainment, silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, game room for kids, basket raffle, T-shirts and a wine/beer cash bar.

Tickets are free for 5 and under; $10 for children 6-12 and $15 for 13-adults. They can be purchased through Oct. 22 at the rectory and after all Masses at Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Those who would like to donate items and gift cards/certificates for the silent auction may contact Committee chairperson Terri Blosser at Our Lady of Good Counsel at 607-748-7417.