Kenyan bishop-elect served in the Diocese of Syracuse

(From the Holy See Press Office) Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Cleophas Oseso Tuka, of the clergy of Nakuru, Kenya, as bishop of the Diocese of Nakuru, Kenya. Diocese of Syracuse residents may know Bishop-elect Tuka as he earned a master’s degree from Le Moyne College and served at St. Ambrose in Endicott, Holy Family in Syracuse and St. Margaret in Mattydale between 2004 and 2013 before returning to Kenya. The bishop-elect also earned a doctorate in education from the Graduate Theological Foundation in Sarasota, Fla. Most recently Bishop-elect Tuka served as vicar general and parish priest of Saint Augustine in Bahati.