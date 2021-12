Bishop Grimes’ girls varsity basketball team mounted a formidable second-half rally to take down the Wildcats of West Genesee 69-52 on Dec. 7. The Wildcats took an early lead but Grimes—behind a team-record 12 three-point buckets—came back from a 13-point third-quarter deficit for the road win. Junior guard Rosalie Vincent had a career-best 26 points in the win. (Photos courtesy Hal Henty.)

Rosalie Vincent (15) shoots for two of her career-high 26 points. Jenna Sloan (12) provides great “D” for the Lady Cobras.