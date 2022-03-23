Local artist offers watercolor classes beginning in April

Eileen T. Jevis | Staff writer

Sister Joselle Orlando of the Sisters of St. Francis of Neumann Communities is now accepting adult watercolor students for the spring semester.

Sister Joselle, a teacher and artist, will teach introductory classes on Tuesdays, April 5-25, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. To register, contact her as soon as possible at jorlando@sosf.org.

In an atmosphere of creativity and relaxation, Sr. Joselle will guide and instruct students in six watercolor techniques. “When my students are relaxed and feel they are accomplishing something good, we will move forward with learned techniques that will result in two finished paintings,” she explained.

Sr. Joselle tells her students to leave their concerns outside the door and put themselves in God’s hands. For eight years, she has been providing art experiences to young adults and energetic seniors. “Enjoying art is good for our psychological well-being and decreases stress,” she said.

A well-known local artist who has spent more than 50 years in the field of education, Sr. Joselle combines art with prayer. “I believe inspiration comes from God,” she said. Her work depicts her strong faith and spirituality as well as her lifelong connection to St. Francis of Assisi.

As a Sister of St. Francis, she also has a close bond with St. Marianne Cope, co-founder of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse who later devoted her life to caring for those who were afflicted with Hansen’s disease (leprosy) in Hawaii. “I paint with joy. I pray as I paint. I speak with each subject and work to bring them to life. This is such a blessing to me, and I want to share the experience with others.”