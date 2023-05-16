Lourdes Camp celebrates 80 years with an open house

Lourdes Camp, situated on beautiful Skaneateles Lake, is celebrating its 80th year of service to young people and families in the area this summer. Part of that celebration is an open house and family-friendly day at the lake scheduled for 1-6 P.M. Saturday, June 3.

“We’re having an 80th anniversary celebration,” says camp Director Greg Vaga. “The event is open to the public. It’s a great opportunity for parents who have never been to the camp before, or families who’ve never been to the camp to see the property. But even more important is to bring folks who have so many memories of this place for the past 80 years to come back to camp.”

To that end, Lourdes is also hosting the first-ever alumni weekend, June 16 through 18. The event is for adults age 21 and up to revisit the fun-filled days of their youth at Lourdes. Vaga says it’s an opportunity “to really just kind of be a kid for the weekend and have fun and be safe. And to really just take in this beautiful piece of property, and maybe bring back some of those memories that you had.”

Those attending the open house are welcome to bring chairs and lawn games and enjoy an afternoon at the lake. There will be raffles, a food truck and more. The camp has 100 acres of land enhanced by large shade trees, sprawling lawns, surrounding hills and Ten Mile Creek, in addition to 1,500 feet of lakefront. There are 20 cabins, a main lodge, infirmary, chapel, dining hall, canteen, boathouse and modern bathrooms.

Lourdes is a separately incorporated entity of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County. Its mission is “to provide an opportunity for children to grow spiritually, physically, emotionally and socially in a wholesome, caring outdoor environment” according to lourdescamp.com.

The camp is located at 1150 Ten Mile Point Road in Skaneateles (13152). Information is available by emailing info@lourdescamp.com.