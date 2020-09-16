Meet two more new Catholic school principals

Sarah VanLiew

Principal of St. Mary’s Academy, Baldwinsville

Where do you live?

Elbridge

Where did you go to school?

Nazareth College of Rochester and Syracuse University

Where did you teach/lead/work prior to your new position?

I retired in June 2020 after 33 years in public education. My last 18 years were with the Westhill Central School District. I was principal at Cherry Road School for 11 years, and my last 7 years I was Assistant Superintendent.

Why did you choose to become an educator?

I have always known that I was to be an educator, and chose to become an educator so that I could make a difference in children’s lives.

Why did you choose to teach/lead in a Catholic school?

As June 2020 marked the end of my 33-year career in public education, I found myself ready to start a new chapter, and in reflecting on my career, my happiest and most fulfilled times were in my role as a building principal. St. Mary’s Academy seemed like the perfect fit — a school that focused on academic excellence while developing a strong moral conscience and embracing Catholic principles.

You are taking on this new leadership role amid an unprecedented global pandemic. How are you approaching this challenge?

It certainly is a challenging time for all — parents, students, and educators. Our strength in facing this challenge is our close-knit community, and working together to create the best plans possible for a successful reopening.

What are you looking forward to most in your new role?

Seeing the children arrive on September 9th, and watching their growth academically and spiritually over the course of the year.

Roy Kane

Executive Principal of Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, Utica

Where do you live?

Schuyler, N.Y.

Where did you go to school?

Frankfort-Schuyler Central School, Southern Illinois University

Where did you teach/lead/work prior to your new position?

Prior to being the Executive Principal, I served as Associate Principal for Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School since 2006.

Why did you choose to become an educator?

I enjoy working with young people and having a hand in developing their character.

Why did you choose to teach/lead in a Catholic school?

I began my career at Notre Dame as an NJROTC instructor in addition to teaching history. Once I began my career as a Juggler, I embraced the close-knit community that Notre Dame fosters. I also was able to take advantage of several professional opportunities, including a bucket list opportunity of coaching varsity football on the special teams for kickoff return, punting, and defensive back.

You are taking on this new leadership role amid an unprecedented global pandemic. How are you approaching this challenge?

I have relied on a strong team to get through the challenges of leading a school system during a pandemic.

What are you looking forward to most in your new role?

I am most looking forward to watching the seniors walking across the stage at graduation, knowing we have prepared them for life and whichever path they choose to take. Notre Dame has prepared students for college with rigorous college-level courses, a strong spiritual foundation, and the character and leadership to prepare them for any future leadership roles they aspire to obtain.