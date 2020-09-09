Meet two of the diocese’s new Catholic school principals

Bob McCrone

Principal of

Holy Cross School, DeWitt

Where do you live?

Liverpool

Where did you go to school?

I went to Catholic schools through 8th grade (St. Margaret’s in Buffalo and Our Lady of Lourdes in Rochester). For college, I attended SUNY Buffalo (bachelor’s), SUNY Oswego (master’s), and SUNY Cortland (Certificate of Advanced Studies).

Where did you teach/lead/work prior to your new position?

I taught in Liverpool for 20 years, was an administrator in West Genesee for one year, and was the principal of Long Branch Elementary School in Liverpool for the last 16 years.

Why did you choose to become an educator?

I became an educator because I have a passion for teaching, learning, and everything that goes into enriching a child’s experience in school.

Why did you choose to teach/lead in a Catholic school?

I have long wanted to be a leader of a Catholic school because my faith and spirituality are so important to me. After my years as a student in a Catholic elementary school, being here at Holy Cross feels a lot like “coming home again.”

You are taking on this new leadership role amid an unprecedented global pandemic. How are you approaching this challenge?

The pandemic is a challenge, but I want students to go home at the end of the day and say how much they love their class, love their teacher, and love school. I don’t want them talking just about masks and social distancing. To me, that’s the real challenge.

What are you looking forward to most in your new role?

I look forward to connecting with students, staff, and parents. I thrive on that and cannot wait for school to start again.

Sherri Stone

Principal of Most Holy Rosary School, Syracuse

Where do you live?

DeWitt, but I am from Georgia.

Where did you go to school?

I attended college at Georgia Southwestern University, Troy State University, and Albany State University.

Where did you teach/lead/work prior to your new position?

I have taught in a few different schools. I have taught all grades from kindergarten to 8th grade as well as college for the past 14 years. Last year, I was a teacher at Most Holy Rosary, and that position led me to the principal job for this year.

Why did you choose to become an educator?

I feel that teaching is a calling. I have always known that I would be a teacher. There is just something magical about teaching a child to read and a feeling of accomplishment when a student finally has grasped a concept or skill. It is a job like no other, and only a teacher understands how hard it is and how completely amazing it can be. The tears, work, frustration, and all of the hours put in are worth the end result. We are responsible for the next generation and leading our children to become the leaders of tomorrow. What a profound task and one that I am so blessed to have.

Why did you choose to teach/lead in a Catholic school?

Faith is at the heart of the Catholic school and has a higher sense of purpose. As a Christian Catholic educator, I have the special responsibility to provide the foundation to the development of young children through religious instruction, virtue development, and service to the community. I started my teaching career in a Christian school in Albany, Georgia, over 25 years ago. That experience has helped to shape my career and who I am as a teacher. Catholic school allows me to openly share my Lord and Savior and praise him for the mighty things he is doing in my life.

You are taking on this new leadership role amid an unprecedented global pandemic. How are you approaching this challenge?

This year is definitely unlike any other year in my lifetime. Each day, something new comes out and we have to incorporate it into our understanding and plans. This is a year of being flexible and learning. Knowing that the staff and students are looking to you for guidance is a big responsibility to take on. This year will be a collaborative year with us all learning together and taking one day at a time. We are relying on each other and striving to keep everyone safe and create an environment that is conducive to learning.

What are you looking forward to most in your new role?

I want to be the kind of principal that helps the school to thrive. I see success when students are engaged, teachers are motivated, and everyone feels supported. I have had the privilege to learn under some amazing leaders, and I want to be the type of leader that leads and lives by example in all aspects of my life. I look forward to setting the stage for a firm foundation of knowledge and a sense of values with a purpose that will allow students to boldly go into a world that needs them and make a difference.

Look for profiles of two more new Catholic school principals in next week’s edition.