Middle States Reaccredits all Diocese of Syracuse Schools

April 21, 2023

Syracuse, New York — The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse have been reaccredited by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools. Seventeen elementary schools and four junior/senior high schools comprise the Diocesan Catholic schools (see list below).

Middle States accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.

The accreditation process begins with self-study that is conducted by the school or school system and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents, and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Middle States member schools conducts a peer review.

The peer review makes its recommendations for accreditation or reaccreditation to the Middle States Association Commissions, which votes on the recommendations at its biannual meeting.

“I am personally elated with this wonderful news as it distinguishes each of schools and the system of schools, each of which, have undertaken a rigorous process and strategic planning to affirm a plan for continuous improvement through the Middle States protocols,” stated William Crist, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools.

The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse are:

All Saints Catholic, Endicott

Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, East Syracuse

Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School, Syracuse

Blessed Sacrament School, Syracuse

Cathedral Academy at Pompei, Syracuse

Holy Cross, DeWitt

Holy Family, Fairmount

Holy Family, Norwich

Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Most Holy Rosay, Syracuse

Notre Dame Elementary, Utica

Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, Utica

Rome Catholic School, Rome

Seton Catholic Central, Binghamton

St. James School, Johnson City

St. John the Evangelist School, Binghamton

St. Mary’s Academy, Baldwinsville

St. Mary’s School, Cortland

St. Patrick School, Oneida

St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse

Trinity Catholic, Oswego

For more information on Middles States Accreditation or Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Syracuse, please contact our offices at (315) 470-1450.