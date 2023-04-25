Middle States Reaccredits all Diocese of Syracuse Schools

April 21, 2023
Syracuse, New York — The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse have been reaccredited by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools. Seventeen elementary schools and four junior/senior high schools comprise the Diocesan Catholic schools (see list below).
Middle States accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.
The accreditation process begins with self-study that is conducted by the school or school system and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents, and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Middle States member schools conducts a peer review.
The peer review makes its recommendations for accreditation or reaccreditation to the Middle States Association Commissions, which votes on the recommendations at its biannual meeting.
“I am personally elated with this wonderful news as it distinguishes each of schools and the system of schools, each of which, have undertaken a rigorous process and strategic planning to affirm a plan for continuous improvement through the Middle States protocols,” stated William Crist, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools.
The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse are:
- All Saints Catholic, Endicott
- Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, East Syracuse
- Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School, Syracuse
- Blessed Sacrament School, Syracuse
- Cathedral Academy at Pompei, Syracuse
- Holy Cross, DeWitt
- Holy Family, Fairmount
- Holy Family, Norwich
- Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville
- Most Holy Rosay, Syracuse
- Notre Dame Elementary, Utica
- Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, Utica
- Rome Catholic School, Rome
- Seton Catholic Central, Binghamton
- St. James School, Johnson City
- St. John the Evangelist School, Binghamton
- St. Mary’s Academy, Baldwinsville
- St. Mary’s School, Cortland
- St. Patrick School, Oneida
- St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse
- Trinity Catholic, Oswego
For more information on Middles States Accreditation or Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Syracuse, please contact our offices at (315) 470-1450.