New Hope Family Services organizes Baby Bottle Fundraiser

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

New Hope Family Services is launching a Baby Bottle Fundraiser that will run Oct. 1-31. The funds raised will directly benefit individuals and families by providing free resources such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, diapers, formula and other baby needs. Diocesan parishes, schools, departments and individuals are encouraged to participate.

Executive Director Kathy Jerman says the organization serves hundreds of women and men every year. Among the many services offered, two new programs were launched in 2022. A mobile ultrasound van offers free on-board pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, and the fatherhood program helps men with parenting, communication, conflict resolution skills, and learning their role as a provider and parent.

Jerman gave several examples of the stories shared by grateful women who found support and guidance at New Hope Family Services. “One client was feeling alone with her pregnancy because she was in town on a study abroad program while her family, including her husband, were in another country,” explained Jerman. “She was struggling to have enough resources to purchase food, and she was worried about caring for both herself and her baby.” The client was given a business card from a member of the mobile unit team. She called the office a couple of days later and made an appointment. “After exploring resources with our advocates and seeing her baby on an ultrasound for the first time, she shared with us that she no longer feels alone.”

Those interested in participating in the drive can pick up bottles between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25-29 at New Hope Family Services, 3519 James St., Syracuse. Churches, schools and diocesan offices can distribute bottles to parishioners and colleagues during the first week of October. The bottles filled with spare change, dollar bills or checks should be returned by Nov. 5. Donations can be made online at www.newhopefamilyservices.com.

For more information or to sign up to participate, call Kaley Pierson at 315-437-8300 or email her at kpierson@newhopefamilyservices.com by Sept. 18. Bottles will be ready for pickup Sept. 25-29. Arrangements can be made for delivery.