New shepherd of Syracuse will be installed Aug. 8

Bishop-elect Douglas J. Lucia offers remarks during the June 4 12:10 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. His appointment as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse was announced that morning. He will be installed as bishop in the same cathedral Aug. 8. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

By Katherine Long | Editor

Bishop-elect Douglas J. Lucia will be ordained and installed as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse Aug. 8 during a 2 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, will celebrate the Mass. The Mass will be a ticketed event; information about obtaining tickets is to come.

Pope Francis’ appointment of Father Lucia as the next Bishop of Syracuse was announced June 4.

Bishop-elect Lucia, 56, of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, will succeed Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, 75, who has served as the diocese’s bishop since May 26, 2009.

The appointment came nearly one year after Bishop Cunningham submitted his letter of resignation to the Holy Father, as required by canon law at the age of 75, and just over a week after the celebration of his 50th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood.

Bishop Cunningham will serve as apostolic administrator of the diocese until his successor is installed.