Observing the Epiphany Eastern tradition

Father Andrew Baranski, Rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse, inscribes with blessed chalk the initials of the three kings — C+M+B — and the year 2024 over the main entrance door of the basilica at the 9 a.m. Mass on Jan. 7, the Epiphany of the Lord. The blessing is for all who enter the basilica. Parishioners and guests were given a blessed packet of incense and chalk and a prayer sheet to take home to mark the entrance door to their homes so the Magi watches over them all year. The initials of C+M+B are also interpreted as the Latin phrase Christus Mansionem Benedicat which means “Christ bless this house.” (Courtesy Judy Ann Dougherty)