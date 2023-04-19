Pantry benefit at Cicero parish

Sacred Heart Church in Cicero is hosting a wine and cheese event to benefit their parish food pantry ministry.

Anna’s Pantry provides food for the needy in the Cicero area. Parishioners support the pantry through food and monetary donations, by their volunteer efforts and through fundraising events like the wine and cheese party.

Local wines and cheeses will be served as well as appetizers and desserts. Music and raffles will also be part of the evening.

The event is 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 8229 Brewerton Road in Cicero.

Tickets are available after Masses before then and online at sacredheartofcicero.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.