Praising God through song (Part 4)

Editor’s note: This is the last of a four-part series on some of the liturgical music shared in our diocese.

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

“The music at Our Lady of Good Counsel is not a spectator sport,” said Music Director Drew Deskur who encourages all that are gathered in the Endicott church to “sing with the voice God gave you.” As a result, there are times when the sound of singing in the assembly is so loud that he sometimes has difficulty hearing the choir who are a few feet away. “That is when I know we are doing our job leading the assembly in song.”

“When we have priests visit the parish, they too, remark on how loud and joyfully we sing,” added Terri Blosser, a former choir member for 35 years. “We are a singing congregation because of Drew’s invitation at the beginning of Mass asking the parishioners to join the voices of the choir.” Blosser said the musicians are a dedicated group of men and women of various ages and walks of life who are committed each week to bringing praise and glory to God through music. “Drew is a phenomenal and passionate music director who is patient, encouraging and adds humor to his instruction, even when the music is complicated and difficult to learn. When we learn new music, even if it’s challenging, it’s a wonderful way to pray and give glory to God,” said Blosser. “It is a way to share prayer with others and it fulfills me personally and spiritually.”

A life filled with music

Music has been a part of Deskur’s life since elementary school when he sang in the school chorus and played the cello. He admits that when the Beatles came on the music scene, he dropped the cello and picked up a guitar. In the ’70s, he helped start a folk group at what was then Our Lady of Angels in Endwell. “I was also fortunate to sing in the All-State Chorus and All Eastern Chorus in my senior year of high school.” While attending the Rochester Institute of Technology, he led the music at the campus parish. Deskur moved to Boston after college and played music at the Paulist Center for 25 years, acting as music director for his last 13 years in that position. That’s where he met his wife.

A family affair

Singing at church is Deskur’s main musical outlet, made more meaningful because his wife and daughters are part of the program. His wife sings and plays percussion, and his daughters play multiple instruments that add depth and quality to the program. “Being able to sing and play with my family is my favorite time of the week,” he said.

Pope John Paul II said, “We must have music. It is good for our souls. It reminds us of the beauty of God’s world. And through music, through making music or listening to it, we can thank God. Music is one of the best ways to pray.” It is that message that inspires and motivates Drew Deskur every day.