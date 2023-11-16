Praying for answers to our Facebook Saints Quiz?

Schools celebrate All Saints, Vocations Week

If you visited The Catholic Sun on Facebook last week, you hopefully saw our All Saints Day Challenge, based on the above photo, courtesy of St. Mary’s Academy in Baldwinsville. Some very creative fourth grade students posed as their favorite saints, presenting their holy stories to classmates after composing essays on the saints.

If you guessed these names, you’re a Super Saint Sleuth: Saint Joan of Arc, Saint Mary, Saint Anne, Saint Clare of Assisi, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, Saint Elizabeth, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.

ICC, Greene

At Immaculate Conception Church in Greene, the story of St. Therese of Lisieux was presented, in character, by Terri Scalici who has felt a calling to study her favorite saint. Her message to young students in the parish faith formation program, spoken in the words of St. Therese: “I understood that no matter what we have in life — if we have less than our friends or more than our friends, it doesn’t matter. In God’s eyes we are all equal. God loves us all the same. As simple as we are as human beings is what God loves.” Saints Joan of Arc and Elizabeth were also portrayed at the class event.

Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

“Saints among us” was a likely theme for students at Blessed Sacrament in Syracuse where various vocations were portrayed by the youngsters.