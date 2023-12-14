Rite welcomes candidates in Catholic formation

At the 4:30 p.m. Mass Dec. 2 at St. John/ Transfiguration in Rome, 10 candidates from that community and St. Leo/St. Ann in Holland Patent were invited to continue their faith journey at the Rite of Welcome. This is an important step in the Rite of Christian Initiation process as the candidates prepare to be received into the Church at the Easter Vigil.

Bottom row left to right: Jaxon Rutkowski, Brooklyn Grimaldi, Rachel Nadeau, Nick Falconer, Lorraine Christi, team member Bernadette Kapps, Bonnie Cardinal, Mike Jones; top row: Rich Neidig, Krystal Gaetano, Deanna Vaccaro, Monica Crowe Michael Corr, team member Sharon Haritatos, Father Paul Angelicchio, pastor of St. John/Transfiguration, St. Leo/St. Ann. Missing from the photo are team members David and Cindy Lyman.