School year finishes strong with events at Immaculate Conception

On June 15, Immaculate Conception School started a new tradition this year with the Inaugural “Senior Walk.” (Above) Principal Nancy Ferrarone and Father Ryan welcomed the alumni graduates of 2016. The graduating seniors from Cazenovia High School, Fayetteville-Manlius, Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) and Northwood (Lake Placid) visited their former school building in their caps and gowns and walked through the school. IC School students and teachers lined the halls giving high fives to the seniors. This Senior Walk is an inspirational reminder to the younger students of the benefits and joys of getting a high school diploma and looking forward to the future. After the Senior Walk they stopped at the IC Church Grotto for a group picture.

Bishop-emeritus Robert J. Cunningham confirmed 72 students on May 26 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville. The confirmands gathered in Dwyer Hall to get their boutonnieres and flowers. Father Thomas Ryan, the pastor, blessed and prayed with them before the procession to Mass. Bishop Cunningham stayed after the Mass for some photos with the confirmands. Light refreshments were offered after the Mass. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim

Also on June 15, IC School celebrated Spirit Day; each K-6 student wore the blue and white tie-dyed spirit shirt. This is a day full of fun and games to celebrate the school year. A number of parent volunteers and faculty were in charge of each game station. Lunch and snacks were provided by the HSA. Some of the IC alumni helped throughout the day. Games included a noodle javelin throw, hula hoop contest, obstacle course and class relay. Everyone gathered in the gymnasium to watch the hula hoop showdown of the champions. A special surprise presentation of the school’s yearbook was given to school Administrative Assistant Ellen Faigle to whom it was dedicated. This event was last celebrated in 2019.