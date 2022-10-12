Sinner & Saint Chili Cookoff at St. Stephen’s Church, Phoenix

The sixth annual Sinner & Saint Chili Cookoff will be held 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Stephen’s Church in Phoenix.

Chili tasters are invited to pay $5 (only $2 for 12 and under) to taste 15+ chilis! Once people have tasted all of the choices, they will be able to vote for their favorites in three categories: Glory to God (Best overall), Beat the Devil (Hottest) and Little Lambs’ (12 and under favorite).

This event is a major fundraiser for Team Awesomeness, a seventh-eighth grade youth group for St. Stephens and Holy Trinity churches in Phoenix and Fulton. According to Jody Frawley, the youth team leader, this fundraiser usually takes in between $600 and $700 that helps fund three youth-group trips to a retreat at Steubenville (Ohio) College, Niagara Falls and the Washington, D.C., March for Life.

The top prize in each category is $50. Second-place prizes in the “Best overall” and “Hottest” categories are $25. The “Little Lambs’ Choice” only awards the first-place $50 prize. If you would like to enter your chili, contact Jody Frawley at 315-251-1819 or jfrawley@syrdio.org by Oct. 16. It’s just $10 to enter your chili.

Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will also be available. Church parishioners and community members have generously donated many great raffle baskets.

The Team Awesomeness Youth Group, founded by Howie and Diana King of Phoenix, has been in existence for 10 years. “The purpose of the youth group,” said Frawley, “is to bring them closer to God in their relationship, teach them about their faith and how to deal with life by turning to God.”

“This particular event, the chili cook-off, is a great way to bring the whole community together to have people enter their chilis to see if they can win “Best-overall,” “Hottest” or our “Little Lambs’ Choice, which is the kids’ choice (voted on by kids 12 years old and younger),” Frawley said.

The church is located at 469 Main St., Phoenix (13135). For any questions, contact Frawley or visit https://www.facebook.com/TEAMAWESOMENESS1.