St. Elizabeth Confirmation students provide Christmas joy

A group of Confirmation students from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Baldwinsville took it upon themselves to do a group service project and provide Christmas joy for a local family in need. They reached out to family and friends and quickly raised $3,000! As a group, they created a budget and determined which items on the family’s list they could purchase. Next – shopping trip! The group returned to Church to carefully and thoughtfully wrap each gift before the items were delivered to Peace, Inc. to be picked up by the family. The SEAS family is so proud of this group of phenomenal young ladies for putting service into action this Christmas season!