Syracuse 40 Days for Life kicks off fall campaign

By James Mostrom

Contributing writer and photographer

Syracuse 40 Days for Life kicked off its 30th semiannual campaign with prayer on Sept. 27 at Planned Parenthood on East Genesee Street in Syracuse. Over two dozen men, women and children came to rally and pray for life in front of the nation’s first legal abortion facility. As Shannon Guy, one of the organizers, noted, this center performed the first legal abortion in the U.S. in 1970. Guy referred to it as the “mother of all Planned Parenthoods.”

The ecumenical service included Pastor Louis Giordano of Life Church, East Syracuse, and Deacon Ken Money from Sacred Heart Church in Cicero. One “Prayer Warrior” missing in person, but not in spirit, was Msgr. Eugene M. Yennock, who died earlier this year. Guy noted how even after he was disabled from COVID-19, Msgr. Yennock would come out and lead prayer from his car window. “So we have a huge advocate in heaven right now, and I believe he’s bringing people out and … he’s putting it on other people’s hearts as well. And so, I think that we are in for the best campaign that we have ever seen,” said Guy.

Guy referred to 2 Chronicles 7:13 as inspiration for the prayer warriors. The elements of the vigil are fasting and prayer and offering women information and materials about services and alternatives to abortion in an inviting, nonconfrontational manner. Guy and Jeanie Owens, leader of the campaign, offer training for sidewalk counselors. This campaign lasts until Nov. 5, and they are trying to fill the hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Guy notes that when people are outside the clinic praying, the no-show rate for appointments can be as high as 75%.

“When we have prayer warriors on the sidewalk, when we have trained sidewalk counselors, when they have that prayer support … it just opens doors for conversations and the Holy Spirit. So when we have a lot of people out here praying, our counselors are able to reach out and really get the message across and really get into some deep conversations with some of these women. And it’s very, very beautiful and a lot of beautiful things have happened over the years,” said Guy.

Guy estimated that in the 15 years of these vigils locally, there have been more than 75 lives spared. “Some of these kids are now in high school. So, … think about that, you know, they’re living their lives and it’s a wonderful thing,” she mused.

Owens shared some other good news. “We know of two, maybe three saves since our last campaign. … And at least one turnaround, maybe two. So … we don’t always know the results, but some of these ladies we’ve been blessed to keep in touch with. We’re offering baby showers and things. And I told them we have a whole army of support.”

She added, “We can be out here to peacefully offer alternatives to the women coming in here who have no hope, there’s no hope in there. But we know there’s always hope. … God has ordained for us to be praying and fasting and holding vigil … really trusting that God can do big things in 40 days. He’s done it so many times before. As we all know, he has transformed things. He has moved mountains. He’s done all kinds of great things in 40 days. … Miracles happen here when you show up.

“You don’t even have to open your mouth. They know why you’re here.”

Women have told the prayer warriors later on, “‘I saw this one person out there in the rain, and I knew they were praying for me. They weren’t even holding a sign, they were standing there in the rain, praying for me and I knew it.’” The woman canceled her abortion appointment, Owens added.

Owens also informed participants of the legal aspects of vigils at abortion clinics now. Unfortunately, the current administrations at the state and federal levels are challenging these. She gave the example of Mark Houck, a protester in Pennsylvania, whose home was raided by the FBI late last year. “Mark said the punishment is the process now. … I know it’s scary, but be not afraid, … we’re doing everything legal here. We’re following the law to a T. We don’t block entrances. We don’t do anything like that. And we have a great legal team at 40 Days for Life.” She also advised participants to be nonconfrontational, and if accosted to call 911, and then her.

Owens also noted that Planned Parenthood is moving more into medication abortions. “Tactics are changing now in the US. I think it’s over like 60% of the abortions are done with those awful pills, the abortion pills, the medical abortion[s] which they claim are very safe and effective, and they are anything but. There were new reports about another woman in the US who died taking them. She died of sepsis, which is often the case. So it is not safe. It’s often not even effective to what it’s meant to do, and often it’s an incomplete abortion.

“It’s a whole other level of trauma for a woman to see her baby at home by herself after she administered the pills to herself. It’s psychologically so very damaging. So, we do have all the information about abortion pill reversal. It’s effective. … There’ve been several successes … right at New Hope [Family Services] for women who call the number (see below).”

Guy added, “As a matter of fact about a month ago we had a baby girl born [after] abortion pill reversal. And so we’re very excited that we have the opportunity in Syracuse to do this.”

Deacon Money closed the rally with a prayer including the words of St. John Paul II, whom he described as “the great author of the Gospel of Life” encyclical:

O Mary, bright dawn of the new world, Mother of the living, to you do we entrust the cause of life. … Grant that all who believe in your Son may proclaim the Gospel of life with honesty and love to the people of our time. Obtain for them the grace to accept that Gospel as a gift ever new, the joy of celebrating it with gratitude throughout their lives and the courage to bear witness to it resolutely, in order to build, together with all people of good will, the civilization of truth and love, to the praise and glory of God, the Creator and lover of life.

For more information on Syracuse 40 Days for Life go to 40daysforlife.com/Syracuse. For information on abortion pill reversal contact New Hope Family Services at 315-437-8300 or 1-800-272-3171 or newhopefamilyservices.com.