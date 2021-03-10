Syracuse Diocese Catholic Schools Office receives $ 1 million from the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund supported by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation

The Syracuse Diocese Catholic Schools Office today announces a $1 million grant from the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund, supported by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. The Scholarships for Scholars program of the Catholic Schools Office is receiving a $500,000 grant for K- 12 scholarships and a $500,000 technology grant to help address critical technology needs for hybrid and virtual learning.

“We are so thankful to the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund for the support of our Scholarships for Scholars program and the technology grant. This grant will help support families through K-12 scholarships and by reducing barriers to learning through technology support. The BISON Fund, supported by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, is investing in our students’ future, ensuring that a values-based, Catholic school education is accessible to all.” said William Crist, Superintendent of the Syracuse Diocese Catholic Schools.

“Mother Cabrini Health Foundation’s investment brings about a truly exciting opportunity for the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund. It allows us to serve more students across Upstate New York, and work with existing programs in Rochester and Syracuse to provide financial support for students in those regions. It will eliminate barriers and provide educational opportunities to many children who often face obstacles in their pursuit of learning,” said Amy E. Popadick, executive director, BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund.

About the Scholarship for Scholars Program

Scholarships for Scholars is a program dedicated to students in need with high potential, allowing them to attain a Catholic School education in the Syracuse Diocese. The heart of the Scholarships for Scholars program is focused on promoting academic excellence while encouraging students to continue their faith-based, authentic Catholic education. The Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Schools Office makes scholarships available to students and families eligible for the program. For more information, contact the Catholic Schools Office: csoinfo@syrdiocese.org.

About BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund

BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund is a privately funded tuition assistance program whose mission is to broaden the educational opportunities for children in grades K-12 by helping low-income families afford the cost of tuition at local private schools. It is the only K-12 scholarship organization in Western and Upstate New York, and the K-8 program is the fifth largest of its kind nationally. Dollars raised in Western New York remain within the eight counties of the region and help make quality education accessible to children, regardless of families’ income or zip code.

For more information, contact William Crist, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, at wcrist@syrdiocese.org.