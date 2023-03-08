The Catholic Sun
Digital Update
for Mar. 9 – Mar. 15

Preview edition

‘This is a great day!’

Rite of Election lights the path to initiation for catechumens

By Deacon Tom Cuskey
Editor

Most of us well-worn Catholics think of Lent in the traditional sense of almsgiving, fasting and reverent prayer. Think ashes and sacrifice. To a special group of people looking forward to being newly received in the faith, though, Lent is a bright time of excitement and joy.

Sixty-two catechumens, representing 28 diocesan parish communities, were recently welcomed to the final steps of their Catholic initiation preparation during the Rite of Election at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. Sent from their individual…

CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

About Lent

  • What does the season of Lent mean to you?

To me, Lent is a time to prepare and reflect. We prepare for the Resurrection of the Lord through prayer, fasting and almsgiving, of course. To truly prepare for the Resurrection we also need to reflect on where we are in our lives. Where are my distractions? Who do I prioritize? What prevents me from completely surrendering my life to God? How am I going to change my routine to strengthen my relationship with Jesus?

CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

A Lenten tale of two cities

Women’s Commission hosts north and south retreats

The first weekend of Lent offered opportunities for women of the diocese to immerse themselves in the prayerful spirit of the liturgical season. Two events, both sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse Commission on Women in the Church and in Society, brought women together for prayer, faith and fellowship.

Jill Smith, the incoming chairperson of the commission, explained that the…

CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

Bishop’s Lenten Retreat focuses on the Real Presence

Noted national speaker to preach.

“As I have done for you, so you should also do.” This message from the Gospel of John will be the focus of the Bishop’s Lenten Retreat to be held next week at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Syracuse. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia invites all to attend, March 13 through 15, Monday through Wednesday evenings at 6:30. 

The featured speaker will be Father Patrick Briscoe, OP, a nationally…

CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

Events in our Diocese
week of 3/9 – 3/15

Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese.

Visit here for a complete list.

Stations of the Cross

March 10, 2023
Holy Trinity Church – Utica

Binghamton St. Patrick’s 4 Miler Road Race

March 11, 2023
St. Patrick’s Church-Binghamton

Steubenville Parish Mission

March 12, 2023
St. Anthony of Padua Church – Endicott

Lenten Retreat

March 14, 2023
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Never miss a beat
Subscribe to our Digital updates!

Join our email list and enjoy bi-weekly updates between print editions,
bonus content and special editions at Holy Day and Holiday times.

Subscribe to Digital Updates

Subscribe to our Print Edition!

Delivered to your mailbox 26 times a year

Subscribe to our Print Edition

Advertise in the Catholic Sun Today

Contact Mark Klenz to get more information on all our ways to advertise and expand public awareness of your products and services.

5 + 10 =

Related Articles


Website Proudly Supported By

Learn More