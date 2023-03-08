‘This is a great day!’

Rite of Election lights the path to initiation for catechumens

By Deacon Tom Cuskey

Editor

Most of us well-worn Catholics think of Lent in the traditional sense of almsgiving, fasting and reverent prayer. Think ashes and sacrifice. To a special group of people looking forward to being newly received in the faith, though, Lent is a bright time of excitement and joy.

Sixty-two catechumens, representing 28 diocesan parish communities, were recently welcomed to the final steps of their Catholic initiation preparation during the Rite of Election at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. Sent from their individual…