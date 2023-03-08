The Catholic Sun
‘This is a great day!’
Rite of Election lights the path to initiation for catechumens
By Deacon Tom Cuskey
Editor
Most of us well-worn Catholics think of Lent in the traditional sense of almsgiving, fasting and reverent prayer. Think ashes and sacrifice. To a special group of people looking forward to being newly received in the faith, though, Lent is a bright time of excitement and joy.
Sixty-two catechumens, representing 28 diocesan parish communities, were recently welcomed to the final steps of their Catholic initiation preparation during the Rite of Election at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. Sent from their individual…
About Lent
- What does the season of Lent mean to you?
To me, Lent is a time to prepare and reflect. We prepare for the Resurrection of the Lord through prayer, fasting and almsgiving, of course. To truly prepare for the Resurrection we also need to reflect on where we are in our lives. Where are my distractions? Who do I prioritize? What prevents me from completely surrendering my life to God? How am I going to change my routine to strengthen my relationship with Jesus?
A Lenten tale of two cities
Women’s Commission hosts north and south retreats
The first weekend of Lent offered opportunities for women of the diocese to immerse themselves in the prayerful spirit of the liturgical season. Two events, both sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse Commission on Women in the Church and in Society, brought women together for prayer, faith and fellowship.
Jill Smith, the incoming chairperson of the commission, explained that the…
Bishop’s Lenten Retreat focuses on the Real Presence
Noted national speaker to preach.
“As I have done for you, so you should also do.” This message from the Gospel of John will be the focus of the Bishop’s Lenten Retreat to be held next week at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Syracuse. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia invites all to attend, March 13 through 15, Monday through Wednesday evenings at 6:30.
The featured speaker will be Father Patrick Briscoe, OP, a nationally…
Events in our Diocese
week of 3/9 – 3/15
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese.
Visit here for a complete list.
