They answered the call: ‘Come Follow Me’

Transitional deacons one step closer to priesthood

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

On Saturday, May 20, close to 40 priests and deacons and several hundred congregants joined Bishop Douglas J. Lucia to celebrate the ordination to the Sacred Order of Deacon at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Syracuse’s westside. Transitional deacons Benjamin Joseph Schrantz and Pawel Lukasz Zmija were instructed by Bishop Lucia on the Office of Deacon and its responsibilities.

In his homily, Bishop Lucia told the deacons that their main task is the proclamation of the Gospel at all levels and forms. “It especially comes alive in your service at the altar of humanity where like Christ, you set the table for the feast and wash the feet of those who approach the Church, our Mother, to be fed.” The Bishop referred to the reflections of Pope Benedict XVI on the Order of Deacons. “In his notes, Pope Benedict XVI said, ‘The diaconate is and remains a dimension of every clerical ministry because the Lord who sustains all these ministries became himself our deacon and remains such in the Holy Eucharist until the end of all days,’” said Bishop Lucia.

The full story on Deacons Pawel and Ben will be in the next Catholic Sun print edition. Until then, enjoy this photo gallery celebrating the ordination and celebration.