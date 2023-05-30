They answered the call: ‘Come Follow Me’

May 30, 2023 | Local

Transitional deacons one step closer to priesthood

By Eileen Jevis
Staff writer

On Saturday, May 20, close to 40 priests and deacons and several hundred congregants joined Bishop Douglas J. Lucia to celebrate the ordination to the Sacred Order of Deacon at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Syracuse’s westside. Transitional deacons Benjamin Joseph Schrantz and Pawel Lukasz Zmija were instructed by Bishop Lucia on the Office of Deacon and its responsibilities. 

In his homily, Bishop Lucia told the deacons that their main task is the proclamation of the Gospel at all levels and forms. “It especially comes alive in your service at the altar of humanity where like Christ, you set the table for the feast and wash the feet of those who approach the Church, our Mother, to be fed.” The Bishop referred to the reflections of Pope Benedict XVI on the Order of Deacons. “In his notes, Pope Benedict XVI said, ‘The diaconate is and remains a dimension of every clerical ministry because the Lord who sustains all these ministries became himself our deacon and remains such in the Holy Eucharist until the end of all days,’” said Bishop Lucia.

The full story on Deacons Pawel and Ben will be in the next Catholic Sun print edition. Until then, enjoy this photo gallery celebrating the ordination and celebration. 

Benjamin Schrantz (left) and Pawel Zmija before the sacramental liturgy.
Deacon Ben and his family.
Father Andrew Baranski, rector of the Basilica, poses with Deacon Pawel and his mother who traveled from their native Poland for the ordination. The Mass was livestreamed to their homeland.
The new deacons assist Bishop Lucia and the concelebrant priests during Mass.
A good number of priests and deacons are on hand for the event.
A large crowd attends the ordination.
The candidates lie prostrate on the sanctuary floor during the chanting of the Litany of the Saints.
Bishop Lucia lays his hands on Ben’s head during the ordination as Pawel looks on.
Bishop Lucia prays over both candidates.
Deacons Anthony Paparella and Chris Engle assist Benjamin in vesting.
Mothers of the new deacons bring up the Offertory gifts.
The transitional deacon candidates process to their seats.
Members of Pawel’s and Ben’s families watch the entrance procession.
Father Christopher Seibt, master of ceremonies, gives instruction to the priests and deacons in attendance.
Even the youngest volunteers at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart were on hand to help.

