Transfiguration Church celebrates Candlemas and more with the Tridentine Mass

Feb. 2nd is a busy day in the Catholic liturgical calendar.

The Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord in the Temple is officially observed as is the Purification of Mary, based on the Holy Family’s careful adherence to Mosaic Law. Forty days following the birth of a Jewish child, the mother is required to be purified in the temple and the child is consecrated to the Lord. The Latin Mass celebrated by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and other priests at Transfiguration Church in Syracuse that evening honored the feast.

Prior to the Mass, parishioners and others gathered at the church to make candles which were blessed as part of the celebration of Candlemas, a tradition observed on the same day that dates to the 11th century.