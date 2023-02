Dc. Larry Messina of the Linked Parishes of Christ the King & Pope John XXIII in Liverpool distributes ashes to the faithful at an early morning service today.

(February 22, 2023) Lent — the season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving — begins today in parishes throughout the Diocese of Syracuse and churches around the world. Ash Wednesday services range from simple prayer and ashes to celebrations of the Mass and Eucharist.

CLICK HERE to refresh yourself on the proper observance of Lent.