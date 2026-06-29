Become a mission partner – A letter from Bishop Douglas J. Lucia

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Grace and peace to you in our Lord Jesus Christ.

You have just received your first of two SOLIS magazines this year – an award-winning publication that shares the inspiring witness of Catholics across our diocese. In its first full year, SOLIS earned First Place for Best Overall Magazine from the Syracuse Press Club – a remarkable achievement. I hope you enjoy this beautiful edition and the powerful ways it reflects the Holy Spirit’s work in our midst.

SOLIS is just one part of a larger, vital mission – and today, I ask you to take the next step. I invite you to become a Mission Partner in our diocesan communications today.

In a world of noise and division, staying connected to Christ and His Church is more urgent than ever. For 134 years, The Catholic Sun has served as the official news medium of the Diocese of Syracuse. Strong Catholic communication is not optional; it is essential to evangelization.

As a Mission Partner, we ask for a modest annual contribution of $30, and you will receive:

• The Catholic Sun: 26 issues of the biweekly print edition and full digital access.

• Special pull-out sections in The Catholic Sun: Content based on lived Catholic experiences.

• SOLIS magazine: Both issues of our premier biannual magazine.

Your partnership ensures that truthful, local Catholic voices remain strong. It helps us reach the homebound, form families in the faith, and strengthen unity across our seven counties. Please prayerfully consider becoming a Mission Partner- or renewing your commitment – today. Your support ensures that the Gospel continues to be shared for generations to come.

Together, we ensure the light of Christ shines brightly in our diocese. Be assured of my gratitude and my prayers for you and your families.

In the Name of Jesus,

Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia

Bishop of Syracuse

Checks: Payable to The Catholic Sun and mail to: The Catholic Sun

240 East Onondaga St.

Syracuse, NY 13202