Syracuse Catholic Diocese Health and Wellness Fair is next week

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will hold its first-ever Health Fair on Thursday, April 27 from 12:00 to 4:30PM at Christ the King Retreat House. The event is open to diocesan and parish employees, parishioners, and Catholic Charities employees. Admission is free and guests are welcome to attend for any portion of the afternoon.

The event will feature educational information and supportive resources for a healthy life and Covid booster shots distributed by Wegmans; pre-registration for shots is required by visiting https://chat.eh.care/8a108e206c55489f80e53be68a69b8cc

Additionally, Poverello Health Clinic will provide blood pressure & BMI screenings. Amaus Dental will offer dental screenings and Amaus Vision will provide vision screenings. Attendees will enjoy tasty snacks from Brady Market, including nutritious meal demonstrations. Raffles and prizes for attendees will also be part of the day.

The event is sponsored by Excellus and Wegmans. Thanks go to them and to the program partners: Amaus Dental, Amaus Vision, Brady Market, Cancer Services Program, Empower Federal Credit Union, Hematology/ Oncology Associates of CNY, Mutual of America Financial Group, Poverello Health Clinic and YMCA.

Questions? Contact the diocese at humanresources@syrdio.org or by calling (315) 422-9091. Christ the King Retreat House is located at 500 Brookford Road, Syracuse.