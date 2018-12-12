Dominican retreat center schedules ‘Solitude on a Busy Highway’ events

The Dominican Retreat & Conference Center in Niskayuna has scheduled two “Solitude on a Busy Highway” programs:

• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Evening of Reflection, “The Kingdom is Coming!” Presenter: Father Ed Deimeke. Evening only (concludes about 12:30 a.m.), $25. Evening program plus overnight accommodations and breakfast, $50/person (concludes at 10 a.m.).

• 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 12 Step Presentation for Men & Women, “You Turned It Over … But Now What?” Presenter: Diane Cameron. $20.

For reservations for either event, call 518-393-4169 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, e-mail dslcny@nybiz.rr.com, or visit www.dslcny.org.