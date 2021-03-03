Le Moyne’s Father Marina named president of ​University of Scranton

Jesuit Father Joseph Marina and Le Moyne President Linda LeMura at St. Ignatius Basilica in Loyola, Spain. (Photo courtesy Father Joseph Marina, SJ)

Submitted by Le Moyne College

Father Joseph G. Marina, S.J., provost and vice president for academic affairs at Le Moyne College, has been named the 28th president of The University of Scranton.

Father Marina, who will leave Le Moyne at the end of March and take office as president in the summer, will succeed Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., whose second term as Scranton president ends at the close of the 2020-2021 academic year. His selection ends a national search.

To ensure continuity in Academic Affairs and Student Development, President Linda LeMura is appointing Jim Hannan, Ph.D., as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, effective April 1. Dr. Hannan is currently serving as interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and previously served as dean of Assessment and Planning and chair of the Department of English. After earning a Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Chicago, Dr. Hannan joined the faculty in Le Moyne’s Department of English in 2006.

“

Jim has demonstrated his leadership ability in a number of positions in recent years and he has been a key player in maintaining instructional continuity during the pandemic,” said President LeMura. “I am fully confident that he will serve successfully in his new role and provide stability as the college continues to address challenges and embrace opportunities in a rapidly changing environment. I am grateful that Jim will be able to work closely with Provost Marina during his remaining weeks to create a smooth transition.” President LeMura intends to conduct a search for a permanent appointment during the 2022-23 academic year.

“I am honored to be chosen as the University of Scranton’s next president, but it is also a bittersweet time as I will be leaving Le Moyne, a place that has meant so much to me on both a professional and personal level,” said Father Marina. “I will certainly miss all my friends and colleagues here on the Heights but have no doubt that you will be in my daily prayers. I would be grateful for yours as well. Many thanks for the countless good memories of our collective work for Le Moyne’s great mission. And special thanks to Dr. LeMura for the opportunity to serve this great college as provost over the past five years.”