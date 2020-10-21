Ten men admitted to candidacy for the diaconate

Ten men completed the Rite of Candidacy for the Diaconate on Oct. 18 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

According to the Basic Norms for the Formation of Permanent Deacons: Admission to candidacy for ordination as deacon comes about by means of a special liturgical rite, “by which one who aspires to the diaconate or priesthood publicly manifests his will to offer himself to God and the Church, so that he may exercise sacred orders. The Church, accepting this offering, chooses and calls him to prepare himself to receive a sacred order, and in this way he is rightly numbered among candidates for the diaconate.”

Deacon Thomas Cuskey, director of Deacon Formation in the Diocese of Syracuse, said the rite typically comes early in the third year of formation following a summer discernment retreat with the men and wives and an interview with the Deacon Formation Committee. It is seen as an entry to the path to Holy Orders, moving from aspirancy to candidacy.

This year’s candidates, on the path to ordination in the spring of 2022, are:

Adeolu Ademoyo

St. Patrick/St. Thomas Aquinas

Binghamton



Michael Carroll

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Endicott



Michael Casey

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Syracuse



Louis Delsole

Sacred Heart

Cicero



Dale Grey

St. Bartholomew

Norwich



Paul Heiland

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Endicott



Greg Hrostowski

St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament

Vestal



Stanley Olkowski

Our Lady of the Rosary

New Hartford



Robert Stanhope

St. Paul

Whitesboro



Timothy D. Stedman

St. Mary

Cortland