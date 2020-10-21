Ten men admitted to candidacy for the diaconate

Ten men completed the Rite of Candidacy for the Diaconate on Oct. 18 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.
According to the Basic Norms for the Formation of Permanent Deacons: Admission to candidacy for ordination as deacon comes about by means of a special liturgical rite, “by which one who aspires to the diaconate or priesthood publicly manifests his will to offer himself to God and the Church, so that he may exercise sacred orders. The Church, accepting this offering, chooses and calls him to prepare himself to receive a sacred order, and in this way he is rightly numbered among candidates for the diaconate.”
Deacon Thomas Cuskey, director of Deacon Formation in the Diocese of Syracuse, said the rite typically comes early in the third year of formation following a summer discernment retreat with the men and wives and an interview with the Deacon Formation Committee. It is seen as an entry to the path to Holy Orders, moving from aspirancy to candidacy.
This year’s candidates, on the path to ordination in the spring of 2022, are:
Adeolu Ademoyo
St. Patrick/St. Thomas Aquinas
Binghamton
Michael Carroll
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Endicott
Michael Casey
Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Syracuse
Louis Delsole
Sacred Heart
Cicero
Dale Grey
St. Bartholomew
Norwich
Paul Heiland
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Endicott
Greg Hrostowski
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament
Vestal
Stanley Olkowski
Our Lady of the Rosary
New Hartford
Robert Stanhope
St. Paul
Whitesboro
Timothy D. Stedman
St. Mary
Cortland