Upcoming events aim to create, foster culture of vocations in diocese

As the Year of Vocations continues, the Office of Vocation Promotion will sponsor numerous opportunities for vocation discerners and supporters.

Via Lucis: Stations of the Resurrection for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations

April 23 at Holy Family Church Grotto, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, 5:30 p.m.

Join Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and the Office of Vocation Promotion in prayer for an outpouring of vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Exposition and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Please wear a mask and bring your own chair. The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/vocationssyracuse.

Online discernment group

May 10 at 7 p.m.

For young men ages 18-35 discerning the priesthood or religious life. Email vocations@syrdio.org to receive the Zoom information.

Fiat Women’s Discernment Group

This group is open to women ages 18-40ish in the diocese who are discerning a vocation to consecrated life, married life, and single life. This outreach is sponsored by the Syracuse Office of Vocation Promotion. The co-facilitators of this new group are Alyson Radford and Melissa Buttner. Email vocations@syrdio.org for more information as well as the Zoom info.

Hundredfold Workshop —

Creating a Culture of Vocations

June 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom

A follow-up seminar to the Syracuse Vocation Summit held in November. An opportunity to keep the momentum going or to invite individuals from parishes or schools who were not able to attend the Summit and would like a quick formal initiation into vocations ministry. The goal is to equip Catholic laity to form a vibrant vocation ministry that promotes vocations to the priesthood, marriage, and consecrated life in their parish. Presented by author and vocations speaker Rhonda Gruenewald. For more information or to register, contact vocations@syrdio.org.

Men In Black Softball Game

July 25 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 State Route 31, Baldwinsville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join Bishop Lucia and the priests and seminarians of the Diocese of Syracuse for the Men In Black Softball Game! Each year, members of the vocation team and priests and seminarians of the Diocese of Syracuse face off against adults and youth representing a parish. The annual game is both a fun activity and a special way to support and raise awareness of vocations. RSVP to vocations@syrdio.org.

The Tenth Hour —

Bishop’s Annual Vocations Picnic

Aug. 4 at Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Road, Syracuse, 4-8 p.m.

The Tenth Hour is an evening of dinner, conversation, prayer, and discernment with Bishop Lucia and priests, seminarians, and religious sisters from the Diocese of Syracuse. This event will be 100% outdoors. Due to limited seating and food preparations, please RSVP by Aug. 2; email Elizabeth Garn at vocations@syrdio.org to reserve a seat.

Vocation Chats podcast

Episodes released on the first Friday of each month; visit vocations-syracuse.org.

“A podcast from the other side of the altar,” hosted by Director of the Office of Vocation Promotion Father Jason Hage and St. Rose of Lima Pastor Father Chris Celentano. Vocation Chats gives listeners a glimpse of the humanity of the priesthood. Hear priests and those in formation for the priesthood speak candidly on trending Church topics and share their personal experience of a life of service in the Church today.