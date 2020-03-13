Utica’s Notre Dame Schools to close through April 14

By Katherine Long | Editor

Notre Dame Elementary School and Junior/Senior High School will close through April 14 as a proactive step to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials announced Friday. All events, activities, meetings, and functions are also canceled.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on either campus, the schools’ statement said.

“Notre Dame Schools has employed a number of proactive processes and procedures designed to address background, symptoms, preventative measures, best practices, rescheduling, and facility sterilization. Additionally, our faculty team has developed and has distributed academic lessons that will be completed remotely by each student as well as providing supplemental clarification and explanation of the same throughout the day,” the statement said.

