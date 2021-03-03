‘We will serve’: Deacon Daniel Caughey

“We will serve” (Joshua 24:15) is a series highlighting Diocese of Syracuse seminarians in partnership with the diocesan Office of Vocation Promotion.

Seminary: Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary

Home Parish: St. Anne, Mexico

I grew up involved in the Church then developed a love of Scripture in college. While beginning a teaching career, I met my wife, Mickey, who was an active member of her parish. In the course of our 25 years of marriage we were foster parents, and I later became a permanent deacon serving the parishioners of St. Anne’s in Mexico and Christ Our Light in Pulaski.

After Mickey died in 2013, I continued my teaching career and vocation as a deacon. God had another course of vocation for me that I hadn’t considered. My pastor suggested that I consider the priesthood — a surprising suggestion to someone who’s 50. I left the idea on the back burner for about a year until he again emphasized my potential calling and others started suggesting it as well.

With prayer, inquiry, and a lot more prayer, I chose to follow God’s call to serve Him and His people in a most special way as a priest. I hope my life experiences will be a great benefit to that service.

For more information on discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, contact Father Jason Hage at 315-470-1468, email vocations@syrdio.org, or visit vocations-syracuse.org.