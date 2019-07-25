Where to watch Bishop Lucia’s Evening Prayer, Installation and Ordination

Evening Prayer with Bishop-elect Lucia will be held Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. All are welcome to attend this event. It will also be live-streamed at youtube.com/syrdio.

The Mass of Ordination and Installation of Bishop Lucia will be celebrated Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral. Due to limited seating, this will be a ticketed event. The Mass will be live-streamed at youtube.com/syrdio and broadcast live on:

• Ch. 9.2, which is also Spectrum 1240, Verizon Fios 490, and New Visions channel 23. Live-streamed at www.LocalSYR.com.

• Spectrum News in Central New York, Northern New York, and the Southern Tier. Spectrum News is available to Spectrum cable customers throughout the region on channels 1 and 200.

EWTN will also rebroadcast the Mass in its entirety at a date and time to be announced.