Bishop considering May date to resume public Masses

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia wears a face mask as he prepares to celebrate a Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception May 3. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

By Katherine Long | Editor, and Renée K. Gadoua | Contributing writer

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia is considering May 31, Pentecost, as the date to resume public Masses in the Diocese of Syracuse.

Public Masses in the diocese have been suspended since March 16 and New York has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22 as the coronavirus pandemic spread. After eight weeks of shutdown, however, regions across the state are beginning to reopen.

The diocese’s seven counties fall in state regions in which businesses can resume operations — with restrictions including reduced occupancy and safety measures. Phase 1 began May 15 after regions met the state’s benchmarks, including a declining number of COVID hospitalizations and enough testing for officials to monitor spread of the disease.

Houses of worship are not listed in any of the state’s four reopening phases, but New York Budget Director Robert Mujica confirmed May 18 that, with updated guidelines, they could reopen fully in Phase 4.

At a press briefing May 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced religious gatherings of no more than 10 people — following strict social distancing guidelines — and drive-in and parking lot religious services will be allowed statewide beginning May 21.

An Interfaith Advisory Council — including New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger — has been convened to “discuss proposals to safely bring back religious services,” according to materials from the briefing.

“I understand their desire to get back to religious ceremonies as soon as possible. As a former altar boy, I get it,” the governor said. “At this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious ceremonies can be very comforting. But we need to find out how to do it and do it safely and do it smartly.”

Bishop Lucia relayed the possible date for resuming public Masses in an email to diocesan staff Wednesday evening. He noted that additional guidance from civic officials will determine if those Masses will be celebrated outdoors only or inside churches as well.

A diocesan task force has been working since early May to develop guidelines for resuming public Masses. Final protocols are expected to be released by early next week. The protocols will include general principles all parishes must follow, such as rules on social distancing and hygiene, followed by sacrament-by-sacrament breakdowns that include “some mandates, some recommendations, and some reminders,” according to Father Christopher Seibt, director of the Office of Liturgy and a member of the task force.