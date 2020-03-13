Catholics in diocese dispensed from Sunday Mass obligation

By Katherine Long | Editor

Catholics in the Diocese of Syracuse are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Masses beginning this weekend.

Syracuse Bishop Douglas J. Lucia issued the dispensation Friday morning, citing concern for the “health, safety, and well-being of our faith community” as coronavirus concerns mount.

“Masses throughout the Diocese of Syracuse will continue to be offered at this time. However, due to the serious health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Bishop Lucia hereby dispenses Catholics in the Diocese of Syracuse from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass beginning immediately until further notice (Code of Canon Law, c. 87). Those with underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to remain at home,” the dispensation reads.

Those not attending Mass in person can watch on television or online. The faithful are also encouraged to spend time with the word of God, pray the Rosary, or join other Catholics in the diocese in praying the Novena Prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.