Lay Ecclesial Ministers commissioned to ‘play an increasing role’ in Diocesan Church

Newly commissioned lay ministers pose with Bishop Lucia following the ceremony (SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LISTING)

By Dc. Tom Cuskey, Editor

“The Gospel is not a text; the Gospel is a person.”

Those words from Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, paraphrasing Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI, were part of a challenge offered to 18 individuals who were commissioned as Lay Ecclesial Ministers during a ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Each person, having recently completed the two-year Formation for Ministry (FFM) course of study, was commissioned to serve the local community in areas including parish service, liturgical and RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation) ministries and catechetical ministries. Students in the FFM program are sponsored by their parishes and agree to give three years of service to the parish after commissioning.

“They are all open to what God calls them to and where their pastor might need them,” said Eileen Ziobrowski, director of the Office of Adult and Ministerial Formation. “As we move toward linked parishes and PCAs (pastoral care areas) the laity are poised to play an increasing role in pastoral activities in their parishes,” she adds. Both Ziobrowski and Bishop Lucia pointed out in remarks that this is part of the vocational call each receives at Baptism. Ziobrowski stresses that “we need to step up and hear that baptismal call and to respond to it.”

In his homily, Bishop Lucia stressed that through Baptism, each of us is called to apostleship. Quoting from St. Paul’s letters to the Ephesians and the Corinthians, the Bishop explained to the commissioned ministers that this day is “about being equipped for this ministry for building up the body of Christ. … It is a gift of the Holy Spirit, a charism of the Holy Spirit.” He added that through maturity in faith and in the love of Christ “we are called to equip others to be followers of Jesus Christ in the world today.”

Brian Caswell, sponsored by the linked parishes of Christ the King and Pope John XXIII in Liverpool, says the experience “enriched my understanding of the Church and what it means to be Catholic.”

Lisa Johnson agreed, saying that the program “has increased my desire to learn even more about my Catholic faith.” A parish catechetical leader at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in New Berlin, Johnson added that “I would definitely recommend this hidden pearl of the diocese to anyone interested in learning more about their faith.”

Gene Burney of St. Patrick & St. Anthony parish in Chadwicks agreed, saying he now has a “deeper understanding of Catholicism” and hopes to be able to “to lead my fellow parishioners to a fuller understanding of the Church and the Lord’s plans.”

As they were sent forth, each of the 18 was challenged by Bishop Lucia: “How will the person of Jesus Christ be seen through you? So that others can also find him, so that others can also follow him.”

Those commissioned on Sunday were:

PARISH SERVICE MINISTRY

Gene Burney, St. Patrick/St. Anthony, Chadwicks

Kathy Poupart, Sponsor and Supervisor

Brian Caswell, Christ the King, Liverpool

Rev. Zachary Miller, Sponsor

Dc. Michael Ruf, Supervisor

Darlene Cristantielli, Sacred Heart, Cicero

Rev. John Donovan, Sponsor

Dc. Ken Money, Supervisor

Rev. Richard Prior, Previous Pastor

Robert D. George, Sacred Heart, Cicero

Rev. John Donovan, Sponsor

Dc. Ken Money, Supervisor

Rev. Richard Prior, Previous Pastor

Peter Harding, All Saints, Syracuse

Rev. Frederick Daley, Sponsor

Meg Ksander, Supervisor

Christopher Macri, St. Peter, Rome

Rev. Sean O’Brien, Sponsor

Rev. Bernard Menard, Supervisor

Sandra Macri, St. Peter, Rome

Rev. Sean O’Brien, Sponsor

Rev. Bernard Menard, Supervisor

Amy Sansone, Holy Cross, DeWitt

Rev. John Kurgan, Sponsor and Supervisor

Paul Sansone, Holy Cross, DeWitt

Rev. John Kurgan, Sponsor and Supervisor

Matthew Scheuer, Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse

Rev. Michael Galuppi, Sponsor and Supervisor

Rev. Thomas Ward, Previous Pastor

Rebecca Stedman, St. Mary, Cortland

Rev. Joseph Zareski, Sponsor and Supervisor

Andrew Voce, St. Anthony/St. Agnes, Utica

Rev. Mark Kaminski, Sponsor and Supervisor

Matthew Clarke Williams, St. Augustine, Baldwinsville

Rev. Cliff Auth, Sponsor

Margaret Babcock, Supervisor

LITURGICAL/RCIA MINISTRIES

Katherine Connor, St. Mary/St. Peter, Rome

Rev. Sean O’Brien, Sponsor

Connie Cushman, Supervisor

Amy McCune, Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Rev. Severine Yagaza, Sponsor

Dc. Michael Colabufo, Supervisor

CATECHETICAL MINISTRIES

Philip Fiorentino, St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Rev. Cliff Auth, Sponsor

Sr. Marcia Barry, Supervisor

Lisa W. Johnson, St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus, New Berlin

Rev. Daniel Caughey, Sponsor

Patricia Houghton, Supervisor

Andrea Slaven, Mentor

Scott Tanner, Historic Old St. John, Utica

Rev. Thomas Servatius, Sponsor

Annette Gape, Supervisor