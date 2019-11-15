Submitted by Philip Fiacco

In honor of Father Anthony P. LaFache, who not only gave me advice on becoming a good writer, but also on becoming a good person.

I talked with him on many a day

Under the oak tree in the park

Whose leaves in the wind would rustle and sway.

I’d lean against the gnarly bark

And share the cool of the air, and simply—talk.

Our conversations would never end

And all those people who’d come to walk

Did truly believe our thoughts did send

A peacefulness into their hearts, which first

Began in ours. We’d talk for hours

’Til the fiery red of the sun would burst

And spread its light as if by heavenly powers.

Then we’d leave and take those pristine paths

Guarded by flowers on either side

And leave the moon to come and give baths

|Of silver to everything it spied.

The tree is gone, the paths are too,

The flowers have long since withered away.

The park, removed, will never be seen by you

And never again by him; he’s absent today.

And yet I feel the bark on my back

And the wind still blows through my hair

The paths I can see, exact to each crack

The flowers, I smell, and lo—he’s there.

We never left the park, still burns the sun

Our conversation will never be done.