Diocese of Syracuse not considering bankruptcy filing

By Catholic Sun staff

The Diocese of Syracuse is not currently considering filing for bankruptcy in light of lawsuits brought against it under the Child Victims Act, the diocese said Sept. 12.

The Child Victims Act opened on Aug. 14 a one-year “look-back” window during which claims of child sexual abuse could be filed in cases that had previously been time-barred by the statute of limitations.

The diocese said it had been named in 23 such suits to date.

“The diocese is working closely with its attorneys and those insurance companies who have provided coverage to individual diocesan entities to review their policies and potential coverage of claims. It does not at this time anticipate pursuing reorganization under Chapter 11 and will continue to evaluate options as the year progresses,” the diocese said in a statement.

The statement followed the Diocese of Rochester’s announcement that it had filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

As of 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, 46 claims had been filed against the Rochester Diocese since the CVA window opened, according to the Catholic Courier.

“This is a very difficult and painful decision,” Rochester Bishop Salvatore R. Matano said in a video and letter to parishes released Sept. 12. “But after assessing all reasonable possibilities to satisfy the claims, reorganization is considered the best and fairest course of action for the victims and for the well-being of the diocese, its parishes, agencies and institutions. We believe this is the only way we can provide just compensation for all who suffered the egregious sin of sexual abuse while ensuring the continued commitment of the diocese to the mission of Christ.”