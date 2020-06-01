Public Masses resume on feast of Pentecost with prayers for rebirth

Father Chris Celentano, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse, distributes Holy Communion to parishioners May 30 during a Mass celebrated in the church parking lot. The parish, along with other parishes throughout the diocese, celebrated May 30 and 31 its first public Masses since March 16. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

By Katherine Long | Editor, and Renée K. Gadoua | Contributing writer

Father Chris Celentano tested the audio system with words of welcome to St. Rose of Lima worshipers May 31 and invited the outdoor congregation to “make a joyful noise.” The faithful parked in some 60 vehicles responded with a chorus of honks.

The public Mass was one of the first celebrated in the diocese since Bishop Douglas J. Lucia suspended public Masses March 16 amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. New York has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22; most regions of the state, including Central New York and the Southern Tier, were allowed May 18 to begin resuming some business operations, with restrictions. Bishop Lucia announced May 22 celebration of public Masses would be permitted beginning May 30 in churches with no more than 10 people, or in church parking lots at 50% capacity, with attendees remaining in their vehicles.

Father Celentano began planning a parking lot Mass around the second week of the state’s stay-at-home order. His first task was researching and ordering audio equipment. He borrowed a trailer from a friend to build an outdoor, covered platform for an altar — a wise decision, as rain poured down in the half hour preceding Saturday evening’s Mass. Father Celentano reconfigured the parking spots to improve sightlines and traffic flow, and even climbed to the roofs on the parish campus to scout the possibility of celebrating Mass there. (The roof was deemed not reverent or safe enough to celebrate on.)

St. Rose was one of about 20 parishes that offered in-person worship services this weekend. Others continued to livestream Masses. Dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation continues.

Before pastors could celebrate Mass publicly, they were required to complete and submit to the bishop’s office a detailed, 16-point planning form. A 10-page document, “Instructions for the Celebration of the Sacraments When Public Gatherings Resume,” spells out the diocese’s rules. They address sanitizing, social distancing, crowd size, and other protocols.

St. Rose’s liturgy was broadcast to the assembly via loudspeakers, an FM radio frequency, and a smartphone app. As rain slowed to an occasional sprinkle, Father Celentano offered a homily that acknowledged the joy of worshiping together again before shifting gears to address outrage over the death of an unarmed black man while in Minneapolis police custody.

“I watched a man be killed on television and I haven’t been able to get it out of my mind,” he said, referring to George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes. A widely viewed video shows Floyd repeatedly pleading, “I can’t breathe.”

“I’ve seen people treated wrongly because of the color of their skin or where they came from or because they didn’t have power,” Father Celentano said. “This isn’t a blanket statement on any organization or any peoples — it is a call to Christians to recognize that there is evil in this world.”

The faithful are “called to be the antidote to the evil because we’ve been given the Holy Spirit,” he said. “What does that mean? That means speaking up. That means standing out. That means proclaiming the mercy and the love of God, not only in how we live but with what we do.”

“You and I can change our area that we came from, we can change our homes, we can change this country, we can change the world, but we can’t do it apart from Jesus Christ. That’s what we’re called to do.”

Sun broke through the clouds during the Liturgy of the Eucharist, about half an hour into the Mass. Wearing masks, and with hand sanitizer at the ready, Father Celentano and Msgr. Francis Osei Nyarko distributed Holy Communion to worshipers one car at a time. Father Celentano said he saw a range of emotions on the faces of communicants, recalling one woman’s tears as she received the Eucharist.

Mass ended with encouragement from the pastor — “Let’s change the world” — and another round of honks from the congregation.

The following morning, Bishop Lucia celebrated the 9:45 a.m. Mass at Syracuse’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“It is wonderful to welcome you on this Pentecost Sunday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Although we’re not full, we have more people here than I’ve seen in a couple months,” Bishop Lucia said with a laugh.

As the faithful celebrate the “birthday of the Church” on Pentecost, “we also pray for a rebirth, a new birth, for our own faith community. But not only just for our faith community today, but also for our local community. We pray for an end to all violence and we pray also that we will always hold, hold close, the dignity and sanctity of human life from conception to natural death, and that close to our hearts will always be God’s commandments, especially those that talk about honor and those that remind us not to kill.”

Religious leaders, public officials, and people of faith have in recent weeks debated whether to reopen houses of worship as the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths from COVID-19 decline. President Donald Trump on May 22 called on governors to allow churches to reopen that weekend, raising questions about his authority to do so and religious liberty in regard to government orders to close or reopen religious spaces.

Diocesan and local officials awaited word last week that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would increase the capacity for houses of worship to 25% of capacity. Cuomo had not publicly announced that change by May 30. Onondaga County County Executive Ryan McMahon said in public briefings that he supports an increase to 25%, but on May 29 left the decision to religious leaders.

“Having large gatherings where you cannot socially distance is not a good idea,” McMahon said May 29. “I do implore all our religious institutions: everything has to be physical distancing. Everything has to be masks. Keep your congregation safe. You have to be smart.”

Bishop Lucia has acknowledged pressure to resume public Masses, but has consistently stressed the safety of the faithful and clergy. “While I am excited about the reopening of our parishes for public worship, I am still very concerned that we mix our expression of faith with prudential sense on how we proceed in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” he wrote in a May 27 letter to the faithful.

Clergy and worshipers must follow strict protocols to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

At the Cathedral, a volunteer checked temperatures and names at the door. More volunteers directed worshipers to their seats and to receive Communion. All in the assembly wore masks and observed social distancing. An organist played and a cantor sang, but there was no choir.

Pentecost is “the feast of being sent forth. The wind blows open the doors” and the apostles are sent forth to speak God’s language, the bishop said in his homily. The apostles left the Upper Room speaking God’s language: love. “Love is the universal language,” he said. “Love is God’s language and it’s the one language that all of us can understand.”

That’s the message of Pentecost, the day Bishop Lucia chose to resume limited public Masses. “it is so good to be with you, it is so good to see you,” he said. “But as we leave this place today, let’s not forget also why we are being sent forth from here: to speak God’s language, to speak the language of love.”

Joanne and Eric Tills, along with daughter Emily, attended the 9:45 a.m. Mass. Residents of Liverpool, they’ve been parishioners of the Cathedral for about six years. “We missed this. We missed the community,” Joanne said.

Being back at church felt good, she said. “It’s not the same, but it brings me peace.”

Emily agreed: “Watching Mass on TV at home is just not the same as being here.”